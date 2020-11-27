Global  
 

Diego Maradona - Boca's boss!

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020
Argentine football is synonymous with Boca Juniors. The crème de la crème of the nation's football talent predominantly honed their skills donning the blue and gold jersey at the Buenos Aires-based club's home ground, La Bombonera. Diego Maradona was no exception.

Though Maradona began his professional career with Boca's...
 Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores clash against Internacional on Wednesday (November 25) has been postponed after the death of Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona at the age of 60.

