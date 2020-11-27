Global  
 

Argentina cries for its favourite son Diego Maradona

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Stunned Argentines were plunged into grief on Wednesday by the death of the country's favourite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as "the most human of Gods."

Maradona, 60, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home here on Wednesday. The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten...
News video: Maradona fans chant and wave flags at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires in tribute

Maradona fans chant and wave flags at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires in tribute 02:20

 Thousands gathered in downtown Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 26) to pay tribute to soccer legend Diego Maradona, who has died aged 60.

