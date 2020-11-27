Argentina cries for its favourite son Diego Maradona
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Stunned Argentines were plunged into grief on Wednesday by the death of the country's favourite son Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as "the most human of Gods."
Maradona, 60, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home here on Wednesday. The news fell like a hammer blow to a nation beaten...
The flag-draped coffin of Argentine footballing hero Diego Maradona is cheeredby tens of thousands of fans in Buenos Aires as it makes its way to his finalresting place. He will be buried at the Bella..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published