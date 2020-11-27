Global  
 

CL: Phil Foden powers Manchester City into Last 16

Friday, 27 November 2020
Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League but there were more concerns for Pep Guardiola over his side's lack of ruthlessness in a 1-0 win at Olympiakos on Wednesday. Phil Foden's low strike nine minutes before half-time ensured City deservedly kept up their 100 percent record in Europe this...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back

Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back 01:25

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed he will not rush SergioAguero back into action as City’s record goalscorer nears a return from hislatest injury problem.

