CL: Phil Foden powers Manchester City into Last 16
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League but there were more concerns for Pep Guardiola over his side's lack of ruthlessness in a 1-0 win at Olympiakos on Wednesday. Phil Foden's low strike nine minutes before half-time ensured City deservedly kept up their 100 percent record in Europe this...
Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League but there were more concerns for Pep Guardiola over his side's lack of ruthlessness in a 1-0 win at Olympiakos on Wednesday. Phil Foden's low strike nine minutes before half-time ensured City deservedly kept up their 100 percent record in Europe this...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources