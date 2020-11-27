Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Ishant Sharma ruled out of Test series

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of India's upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Thursday.

The BCCI said that Ishant has completely recovered from the side strain he sustained during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). "While he's building up...
News video: Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli 01:13

 Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances...

