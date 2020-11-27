Global  
 

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

CBC.ca Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets. Last year's NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus.
