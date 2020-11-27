History repeats again! India face problems ahead of Australia tour
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Why do Indian cricket teams touring Australia face problems before a ball has been bowled? The latest instance involves cases of COVID-19 in Adelaide just prior to India's tour Down Under.
Non-cricket incidents have affected Indian tourists since their first tour of Australia in 1947-48. India became independent on August 15,...
Why do Indian cricket teams touring Australia face problems before a ball has been bowled? The latest instance involves cases of COVID-19 in Adelaide just prior to India's tour Down Under.
Non-cricket incidents have affected Indian tourists since their first tour of Australia in 1947-48. India became independent on August 15,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources