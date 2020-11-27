Global  
 

Xabi Alonso makes Liverpool FC prediction about Thiago Alcantara

The Sport Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Xabi Alonso has backed Thiago Alcantara to have a big impact at Liverpool FC. The Spain international has endured a muted start to his Anfield career after the Liverpool FC summer signing suffered a knee injury following a reckless challenge from Richarlison in the Merseyside derby last month. Thiago hasn’t featured for the Reds since […]
