Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal transfer update on Jack Wilshere

The Sport Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal haven’t thought about a potential move to bring Jack Wilshere back to The Emirates. The Gunners have been linked with a deal to bring Wilshere back to the north London side after the England international was released by West Ham United in the summer. Wilshere hasn’t found a new club despite […]
