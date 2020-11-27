Global  
 

Premier League news, Man United cyber woes, Dubois vs Joyce and Mike Tyson comeback build-up, England cricket live – sports news and gossip

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Follow all the latest news, gossip and expert opinion with a big weekend of sport in store. We’ll bring you England’s first Twenty 20 against South Africa live on talkSPORT 2 from 3pm Friday. And we’ll build up to a huge Saturday across our network. Brighton vs Liverpool, Everton v Leeds, West Brom v Sheffield […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club 01:02

 The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier League club confirmed the hackingon November 20 and said it was not “aware of any breach of personal...

