Manchester United respond to claims hackers are holding Red Devils to ransom for ‘millions of pounds’ after cyber attack
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Manchester United have confirmed the club recently suffered a ‘disruptive’ cyber attack – but quickly dismissed any suggestion that fans’ data could be leaked. Reports claim cyber criminals are holding the Red Devils to ransom for millions of pounds after hacking into their system. The Mail reports the hackers are threatening to release sensitive information […]