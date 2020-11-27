Global  
 

Manchester United respond to claims hackers are holding Red Devils to ransom for ‘millions of pounds’ after cyber attack

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020
Manchester United have confirmed the club recently suffered a ‘disruptive’ cyber attack – but quickly dismissed any suggestion that fans’ data could be leaked. Reports claim cyber criminals are holding the Red Devils to ransom for millions of pounds after hacking into their system. The Mail reports the hackers are threatening to release sensitive information […]
