Rumour Has It: Juve eye Man Utd´s Van de Beek, Liverpool make bid for Ajax star
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Is Donny van de Beek already heading for an Old Trafford exit? Van de Beek made the move from Ajax to Manchester United at the start of the season. But he is reportedly wanted by Juventus in Italy. TOP STORY – VAN DE BEEK WANTED IN TURIN Juventus are plotting a move for Manchester United […]
