1st ODI: Tons from Aaron Finch, Steve Smith help Aus set 375-run target for India
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith on Friday scored brilliant hundreds as Australia posted a monstrous 375-run target for India in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Finch made 114 from 124 deliveries with the help of nine 4s and two 6s while Smith scored 105 off just 66 balls -- an innings studded with eleven 4s and...
