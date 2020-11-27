Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1st ODI: Tons from Aaron Finch, Steve Smith help Aus set 375-run target for India

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith on Friday scored brilliant hundreds as Australia posted a monstrous 375-run target for India in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Finch made 114 from 124 deliveries with the help of nine 4s and two 6s while Smith scored 105 off just 66 balls -- an innings studded with eleven 4s and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Australia ready for threat from Indian captain Kohli

Australia ready for threat from Indian captain Kohli 01:43

 Finch says the middle order batsman is best ODI player of all time, but Aussies will go after him rather than seek to contain

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Finch, Smith tons as Aussies set India huge ODI target

 Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith blazed centuries as Australia set India a daunting target in the first one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground on...
News24