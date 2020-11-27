Global  
 

Gary Speed’s former agent admits naivety over depression nine years from death

Daily Star Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Gary Speed’s former agent admits naivety over depression nine years from deathGary Speed was found by his family nine years ago, leaving the footballing world in shock after a enjoying a playing career with Newcastle and Everton while managing the Wales national team
