“They should be in the Champions League” – Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on Benfica (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gerrard: Morelos back to his best



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Alfredo Morelos is back on form after his seventh goal of the season in a 3-3 draw at Benfica saw him break Ally McCoist's club record of 21 European goals. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:22 Published 3 weeks ago 'Fantastic Scottish Prem gets two CL spots'



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says it is 'fantastic' the Scottish Premiership will have two spots in the Champions League qualifying round next season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published on October 30, 2020 Gerrard: Heat always on Old Firm bosses



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says there is always 'heat' on the managers of the Old Firm clubs, following Celtic boss Neil Lennon's complaints of 'hysteria' over his.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published on October 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources Steven Gerrard insists Benfica are 'Champions League' team after late collapse The Ibrox boss urged perspective after his side conceded two late goals to draw against the Portuguse team.

Daily Record 12 hours ago



