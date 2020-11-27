“They should be in the Champions League” – Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on Benfica (Video)

Global  
 

"They should be in the Champions League" – Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on Benfica

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 November 2020
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was full of praise for Benfica after the Portuguese side came back to snatch a point at the Ibrox from 2-0 down. "Benfica shouldn't be here, they should be in the Champions League. "I can't ask for anymore from my players over the both games." Steven Gerrard insist he's proud of […]
News video: Gerrard: We’ll take positives from Benfica draw

Gerrard: We’ll take positives from Benfica draw 00:30

 Steven Gerrard says there are obvious frustrations at throwing away a two-goal lead to Benfica but admits he would have taken a draw at the start of the game.

