Arsenal legend calls for Nicolas Pepe to ‘do more in the Premier League’ after inspiring Gunners to Europa League last-32
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour wants to see more from club record signing Nicolas Pepe after his positive reaction to recent criticism in the Gunners’ Europa League win over Molde. Pepe was sent off in Sunday’s Premier League draw at Leeds United, with manager Mikel Arteta saying afterwards the Ivorian had ‘let his teammates down’. But […]
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour wants to see more from club record signing Nicolas Pepe after his positive reaction to recent criticism in the Gunners’ Europa League win over Molde. Pepe was sent off in Sunday’s Premier League draw at Leeds United, with manager Mikel Arteta saying afterwards the Ivorian had ‘let his teammates down’. But […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources