Arsenal legend calls for Nicolas Pepe to ‘do more in the Premier League’ after inspiring Gunners to Europa League last-32

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour wants to see more from club record signing Nicolas Pepe after his positive reaction to recent criticism in the Gunners’ Europa League win over Molde. Pepe was sent off in Sunday’s Premier League draw at Leeds United, with manager Mikel Arteta saying afterwards the Ivorian had ‘let his teammates down’. But […]
 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has praised the way Nicolas Pepe bounced back from his red card against Leeds with a strong performance in the Europa League win against Molde.

