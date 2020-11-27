Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Tyson gave this funny answer when asked if Anthony Joshua would have beaten him in his prime

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson insisted he does not know who would’ve emerged victorious from a fantasy fight between himself and Anthony Joshua. Tyson – one of the most famous men on planet Earth – is a former undisputed heavyweight champion who conquered the entire division by winning all available titles in 1988, when he was just 21. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring 01:09

 Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next [Video]

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Mike Tyson returns to the ring [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published