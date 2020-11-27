Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Football betting tips: Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction – Get Spurs at 22/1 or Blues at 10/1

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
To celebrate Chelsea vs Tottenham on Sunday, 888 Sport have a huge betting offer for the London Derby. Punters can back Spurs to at 22/1 or you can get the Blues to win at 10/1. Chelsea are favourites to win the match but new customers with 888 Sport can get them at 10/1 to win […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview

Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview 01:05

 A closer look at the stats as Tottenham prepare to travel to Chelsea in aPremier League clash.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return [Video]

It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:14Published
Lampard: Chelsea-Spurs rivalry 'special' [Video]

Lampard: Chelsea-Spurs rivalry 'special'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard describes the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham as 'special', as he prepares to face Jose Mourinho's side this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published
FPL gameweek 7 tips: Chelsea backed as the team to turn to [Video]

FPL gameweek 7 tips: Chelsea backed as the team to turn to

Chelsea’s Premier League form may be inconsistent but in the fantasy versionof the competition, they are emerging as the team to turn to. Plenty ofmanagers are deploying wild cards after an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published