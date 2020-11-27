Frank Warren finally tells full story of what happened when Mike Tyson punched him in 2000 – ‘The newspapers said I had my jaw broken, that was all bulls***’
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Frank Warren’s run-in with Mike Tyson has been the stuff of boxing legend for 20 years. At the start of the new millennium, the heavyweight icon came to the UK for two fights which Warren staged alongside his US representatives. The first – on January 29 against Julius Francis – went off without a hitch. […]
Frank Warren’s run-in with Mike Tyson has been the stuff of boxing legend for 20 years. At the start of the new millennium, the heavyweight icon came to the UK for two fights which Warren staged alongside his US representatives. The first – on January 29 against Julius Francis – went off without a hitch. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources