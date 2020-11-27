Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton v Leeds United LIVE commentary and team news: talkSPORT coverage of exciting Premier League clash

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Everton and Leeds face off in an exciting-looking Premier League clash this weekend. Everton got back to winning way by seeing off Fulham last Saturday. The Toffees started the season in superb form but that trailed off and Carlo Ancelotti will want to see his side back up their last win on Saturday evening. Leeds, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola: Winning by a big margin is not important

Pep Guardiola: Winning by a big margin is not important 00:52

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is less important to win by bigmargins, compared with securing victories and making the most of chances,following his team's rousing 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leeds dedicate stand to Jack Charlton [Video]

Leeds dedicate stand to Jack Charlton

Leeds have named the East Stand at Elland Road the Jack Charlton Stand inhonour of their former defender. Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in1966, died in July aged 85 following long-term..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car [Video]

The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car

Terrifying footage shows the moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car while on the way to training - losing control as he went round a bend.The Arsenal and England U21s..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Fulham v Everton team news and live commentary: Sunday’s early Premier League clash live on talkSPORT

 Fulham take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday and the clash will be live on talkSPORT. Fulham have struggled so far this season, winning just once and...
talkSPORT

Everton v Leeds United

 BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and Leeds United.
BBC Local News