Kris Commons backs Neil Lennon as ‘right man for the job’ at Celtic, and accuses players of letting manager down and ‘wanting to play for different clubs’

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Former Celtic star Kris Commons has thrown his support behind under-fire manager Neil Lennon, insisting he is being let down by his players and failed signings. Lennon has come under pressure from a portion of Hoops supporters to stand down from the Parkhead hotseat following the team’s dreadful start to the season. Celtic crashed out […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around

Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around 01:17

 Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists he can pull Celtic out of their poor run of form after they lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

