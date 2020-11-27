Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette tells Nicolas Pepe to 'pass more' after Molde
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Arsenal secured progression into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Molde with Nicolas Pepe redeeming himself by netting the opener for the Gunners
Arsenal secured progression into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Molde with Nicolas Pepe redeeming himself by netting the opener for the Gunners
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources