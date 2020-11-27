Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette tells Nicolas Pepe to 'pass more' after Molde

Daily Star Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette tells Nicolas Pepe to 'pass more' after MoldeArsenal secured progression into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Molde with Nicolas Pepe redeeming himself by netting the opener for the Gunners
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta hails Pepe after victory against Molde

Arteta hails Pepe after victory against Molde 01:06

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has praised the way Nicolas Pepe bounced back from his red card against Leeds with a strong performance in the Europa League win against Molde.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Pepe needs more consistency [Video]

Arteta: Pepe needs more consistency

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says forward Nicolas Pepe needs to 'find consistency' to earn more starts.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published