Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette tells Nicolas Pepe to 'pass more' after Molde Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Arsenal secured progression into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Molde with Nicolas Pepe redeeming himself by netting the opener for the Gunners Arsenal secured progression into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Molde with Nicolas Pepe redeeming himself by netting the opener for the Gunners 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 week ago Arteta hails Pepe after victory against Molde 01:06 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has praised the way Nicolas Pepe bounced back from his red card against Leeds with a strong performance in the Europa League win against Molde.

