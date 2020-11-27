Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: 'It is clear that everyone has to play when chasing 370 odd runs,' says Hardik Pandya

DNA Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
India suffered a 66-run defeat against Australia in the first ODI, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels that the team lost wickets at wrong times while chasing a mammoth score.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya 02:33

 Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them' [Video]

Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them'

Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published