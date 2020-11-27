Global  
 

Football: Three funeral workers fired over selfie with Diego Maradona's body

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Football: Three funeral workers fired over selfie with Diego Maradona's bodyThree funeral workers have been fired for posing for photos alongside the body of soccer star Diego Maradona shortly before his funeral.The images distributed across social media created outrage, even death threats, across a nation...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player? 01:15

 Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful...

