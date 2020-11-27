Football: Three funeral workers fired over selfie with Diego Maradona's body
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Three funeral workers have been fired for posing for photos alongside the body of soccer star Diego Maradona shortly before his funeral.The images distributed across social media created outrage, even death threats, across a nation...
