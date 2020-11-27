Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viewers guide: As new main event, Anthony Smith and Devin Clark get huge opportunity

ESPN Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
After a positive COVID test scratched the original main event, light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Devin Clark will take center stage in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bronx DA Darcel Clark, New York Yankees Team Up For Gun Buyback Event [Video]

Bronx DA Darcel Clark, New York Yankees Team Up For Gun Buyback Event

The Bronx District Attorney's Office and the New York Yankees are teaming up for a gun buyback event with an extra incentive.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in results: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark official in new main event, one fighter misses b…

 UFC Vegas 15 has a new main event with Anthony Smith and Devin Clark officially making weight on Friday while one fighter missed the...
Upworthy