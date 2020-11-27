No. 8 Illinois survives scare from unranked Ohio behind Ayo Dosunmu’s 27 points Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini survive a scare from the unranked Ohio Bobcats. Ayo Dosunmu dropped 27 points and grabbed 8 boards in the win. Jason Preston led all scorers with 31 points.

