No. 8 Illinois survives scare from unranked Ohio behind Ayo Dosunmu’s 27 points
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini survive a scare from the unranked Ohio Bobcats. Ayo Dosunmu dropped 27 points and grabbed 8 boards in the win. Jason Preston led all scorers with 31 points.
