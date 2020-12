No. 6 Kansas uses second half surge to top Saint Joseph's 94-72 Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Christian Braun scored 30 points, and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s on Friday to win 94-72 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. Christian Braun scored 30 points, and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s on Friday to win 94-72 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources No. 6 Kansas uses second-half surge to top Saint Joseph's 94-72 Christian Braun scored 30 points, and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s on Friday to win 94-72 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

FOX Sports 1 week ago