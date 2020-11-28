Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Our body language wasn't great, says Virat Kohli

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
IND vs AUS: Our body language wasn't great, says Virat KohliIndia skipper Virat Kohli on Friday questioned his team's body language after the opening ODI loss to Australia. India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here. Kohli's men started exactly on a note they wouldn't have liked, giving away 374 runs in 50 overs with rival captain Aaron...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli

Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli 01:32

 On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is...

