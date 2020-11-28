Stanford reclaims ‘Axe’ trophy after defeating California in the ‘Big Game,’ 24-23
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () The Stanford Cardinal topped the California Golden Bears, 24-23, in the 123rd Big Game. The Cardinal forced several takeaways including two that led to touchdowns and a game-sealing blocked punt as the Bears threatened to tie the game with less than a minute remaining. Running back Austin Jones had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and one touchdown in the win.