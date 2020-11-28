Tua Questionable Vs Jets Due To Sore Thumb Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand. 👓 View full article

