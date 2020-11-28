Global  
 

Tua Questionable Vs Jets Due To Sore Thumb

cbs4.com Saturday, 28 November 2020
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.
Tua questionable vs. Jets with thumb injury

 Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New York Jets due to an injury to his left thumb suffered during a...
ESPN

Tua downgraded, Fitzpatrick expected to start

 Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the Jets due to a left thumb injury that he...
ESPN