Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode battle Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode battle Tag Team Champions The Street ProfitsSmackDown Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford returned to the blue brand to face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The Street Profits fought to prove to Ziggler and Roode that they aren’t buying the duo’s self-proclaimation of being the best tag team.
