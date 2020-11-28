Global  
 

Jey Uso and Kevin Owens lock horns in emotion-fueled main event

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Jey Uso and Kevin Owens lock horns in emotion-fueled main eventRoman Reigns made it clear that he is more than disappointed in his cousin Jey Uso for embarrassing the family name in Survivor Series. Uso’s fit of emotional rage prompted a match with Kevin Owens, who used it to taunt Roman Reigns into a future match.
