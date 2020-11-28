Jey Uso and Kevin Owens lock horns in emotion-fueled main event Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Roman Reigns made it clear that he is more than disappointed in his cousin Jey Uso for embarrassing the family name in Survivor Series. Uso's fit of emotional rage prompted a match with Kevin Owens, who used it to taunt Roman Reigns into a future match.

