Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star to consider Man United move

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov has urged Sergio Ramos to consider a move to Manchester United if his time at Real Madrid is up. The Real Madrid legend has already notched up 17 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side this season, but his future has become a talking point in recent months. Ramos’ current deal at […]
