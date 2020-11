Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published 1 hour ago Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more 04:44 Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron. Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals locker room? RB Giovani Bernard and coach Zac Taylor weigh in before Sunday's game against the Giants....