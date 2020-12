Victor Lindelof: Manchester United defender explains 'Iceman' nickname Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof tells Football Focus' Kelly Somers why he's called 'The Iceman' and how he could have made his name in ice hockey rather than football. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like