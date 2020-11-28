Global  
 

´Tired´ Ronaldo rested for Juventus´ trip to Benevento

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 November 2020
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo was being rested for Saturday’s trip to Benevento. Ronaldo, 35, has made a good start to the season, scoring nine goals in seven games in all competitions. However, the star forward will miss the trip to Benevento due to fatigue. “Cristiano Ronaldo will take an agreed rest session […]
