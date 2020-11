Jose Mourinho takes his table-topping Tottenham side to former club Chelsea on Sunday in what is this weekend’s most eye-catching Premier League clash....

Chelsea v Tottenham team news: Christian Pulisic could return for Blues but Toby Alderweireld misses out for visitors Chelsea and Tottenham face off this Sunday in a blockbuster London derby. Both sides are going well this season with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs starting the weekend...

talkSPORT 3 days ago