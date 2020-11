Schumacher wanted Raikkonen as first F1 teammate Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nov.28 - Mick Schumacher has hinted at disappointment that he will not make his Formula 1 debut next year at Alfa Romeo. In fact, it is an open secret that the 21-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will shortly be unveiled as a Ferrari-powered Haas driver for 2021. "It's not long to wait," Haas.....check out full post » Nov.28 - Mick Schumacher has hinted at disappointment that he will not make his Formula 1 debut next year at Alfa Romeo. In fact, it is an open secret that the 21-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will shortly be unveiled as a Ferrari-powered Haas driver for 2021. "It's not long to wait," Haas.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

