Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a win against Brighton on Saturday lunchtime. The defending Premier League champions will be eager to earn three points to heap pressure on Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Reds will be eager to make amends for […]
