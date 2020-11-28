Global  
 

Chelsea out to give Lampard mentor Mourinho the blues once more

Jose Mourinho has many happy memories at Stamford Bridge, but very few of them have come from the visiting dugout. The Tottenham coach takes his side to Chelsea on Sunday looking to preserve top spot in the Premier League against hosts who can themselves reach the summit with a win. For Mourinho, it is also a […]
 Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

