Wayne Bridge ‘smashed up’ Chelsea changing room and almost had ‘tear up’ with Jose Mourinho after Ashley Cole’s debut in 2006

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Wayne Bridge knew his Chelsea first-team career was over when Jose Mourinho hauled him off against Charlton in 2006 – and the former left-back couldn’t contain his anger. Ashley Cole arrived at Stamford Bridge earlier that summer as one of the best full-backs in world football, having been a crucial member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincible’ title-winning […]
