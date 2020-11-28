Wayne Bridge ‘smashed up’ Chelsea changing room and almost had ‘tear up’ with Jose Mourinho after Ashley Cole’s debut in 2006

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jose: Chelsea know we can win



Jose Mourinho says Frank Lampard will know Tottenham are capable of beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their huge Premier League clash on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return



Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:14 Published 3 days ago Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester



A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 1 week ago