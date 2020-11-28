Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins opener as Ilott closes gap to Schumacher

Autosport Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Felipe Drugovich took a superb maiden FIA Formula 2 Championship feature-race victory at the Bahrain International Circuit, as second-placed Callum Ilott made further inroads into Mick Schumacher's points lead
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like