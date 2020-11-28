Bellingham has shown bravery in Dortmund move - just wait till he meets the fans

Global  
 

Daily Star Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Bellingham has shown bravery in Dortmund move - just wait till he meets the fansEXCLUSIVE: Jude Bellingham has shown bravery in switching Birmingham for the unfamiliar culture of Germany - and Paul Lambert knows how much he will love the return of Borussia Dortmund fans
