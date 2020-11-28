Global  
 

Opinion: Matt Patricia is still Detroit Lions coach, and no one from the organization will say why

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Detroit Lions did not make an announcement on Matt Patricia's future as of Friday evening, and players and coaches have the weekend off.
Opinion: Sheila Ford Hamp's promise to Detroit Lions fans is a farce with Matt Patricia as coach

 Sheila Ford Hamp promised the Detroit Lions will look competitive under her watch. Every day Matt Patricia keeps his job, her promise rings hollow.
