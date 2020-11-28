Jurgen Klopp and Des Kelly's epic debate in full over broadcasters and TV times Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and BT Sport interviewer Des Kelly had a lengthy heated discussion after Brighton held the Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and BT Sport interviewer Des Kelly had a lengthy heated discussion after Brighton held the Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on October 16, 2020

