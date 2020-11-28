Jurgen Klopp vs Des Kelly: Liverpool boss takes aim at BT Sport and Chris Wilder in furious interview over Premier League fixture schedule
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp got into a heated exchange with BT Sport journalist Des Kelly, venting his fury at the broadcasters over the Premier League schedule following the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday. In an extraordinary interview, Klopp congratulated BT Sport for James Milner’s injury and hit back at Chris Wilder, returning the […]