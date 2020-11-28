Global  
 

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix

Saturday, 28 November 2020
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Bahrain Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Bahrain F1 GP Race Track: Bahrain International Circuit Weather: dry  26.4°C Tarmac: dry  28.2°C Humidity : 55% Wind : 0.5 m/s W Pressure: 1016 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 98th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1.....check out full post »
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix 02:04

 Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.

