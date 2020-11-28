Matt Leinart: Michigan's Cade McNamara could be the spark needed to beat Penn State
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Wolverines have had some struggles this year as they look to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions. Hear why Matt Leinart believes that Cade McNamara could be the spark needed to get Michigan back on track.
