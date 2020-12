Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea.

Klopp and Guardiola share their frustrations with the 'three substitutions' rule



Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola speak after Manchester City and Liverpool'sPremier League clash. Guardiola accepted the draw was a fair result andrevealed he discussed with Klopp after the match the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published on November 8, 2020