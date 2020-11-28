Watch moment ring announcer messes up – Gabriel Rosado celebrates, then finds out he’s actually lost to Daniel Jacobs Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Gabriel Rosado finally had his moment of glory on Friday night, albeit a very brief moment that was almost immediately snatched away from him. The American gatekeeper has previously shared the ring with numerous top names, including Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo and David Lemieux. Each time he has come up short. This time the 34-year-old […] 👓 View full article

